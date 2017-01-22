Dar says looking forward to working with new US admin

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz felicitated US resident Donald Trump on assuming the office.

The people and leadership of Pakistan welcome the successful transition in the United States and felicitate honourable Donald J Trump on assuming the office as the 45thPresident of the United States,” said Sartaj Aziz in a statement on Saturday responding to media queries regarding Pakistan-US relations under the new US administration.

Similarly, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, expressing best wishes on the swearing-in of the new United States president, said the Pakistan government looked forward to working with the new US administration for further strengthening bilateral strategic and economic cooperation.

He was talking to US Ambassador David Hale who called on him at the Finance Ministry. The two sides discussed matters of bilateral interests, particularly trade and economic relations, according to statement issued by the ministry.

The finance minister stated that there was considerable untapped potential to increase bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and the US. He said after having achieved macroeconomic stability, the government was focused on attaining higher sustainable and inclusive economic growth and would welcome foreign investments for the purpose.

He urged the ambassador to encourage US investors to capitalise on the investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Hale said the US valued its longstanding ties with Pakistan and considered Pakistan an important partner.

