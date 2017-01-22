DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man shot dead his father and injured two passers-by in Darazinda, Frontier Region (FR) DI Khan, on Saturday, official sources said.

Rahimdad, after exchanging harsh words, alleged

fired at his father Gul Dad, killing him on the spot

while two passers-by, whose identity could not be ascertained, received bullet

injuries.

The body and the injured were taken to a hospital where condition of the injured was stated to be stable.Later, the body was handed over to the family members for burial.A case against the accused was registered and investigation launched.

