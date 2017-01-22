MARDAN: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) district president Iftikhar Ali Mashwani has issued a show-cause notice to a party worker for violating the party’s discipline and allegedly using foul language on social media against the provincial minister for education.

A press release issued by PTI district president noted that the PTI’s provincial constituency PK-25 worker Adnan Bacha used foul language on the social media against Education Minister Mohammad Atif Khan and other provincial and district leaders.

It added that complaints were received against Adnan Bacha that he violated the party code of conduct and has also suspicious links with other parties, which is against party discipline. Adnan Bacha has been asked to respond to the notice within seven days.

