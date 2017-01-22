Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr Tahirul Qadri has condemned the Parachinar blast and expressed his grief over the loss of precious human lives in the incident.

In a press statement issued here on Saturday, he linked the latest terror incident to the delay in extending duration of the military courts and said had the government followed the National Action plan in letter and spirit, the situation would have been different. He said the government instead of extending the duration of military courts had made the issue controversial. He said the government had failed to unite the nation on war on terror and instead created confusion over the matter of national importance. He said terrorists and their facilitators had become active again.

