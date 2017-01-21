KARACHI: The sixth edition of Rehana Nazar Rashidabad National Junior Squash Championship, carrying a prize purse of Rs300,000, commences on Saturday (today) at Rehana Nazar Squash Complex in Rashidabad, District Tando Allayar.

Rashid Memorial Welfare Organisation (RMWO), Sindh Squash Association (SSA) and Tando Allayar District Squash Association are organising this tournament.

The organisers have received a total of 112 entries, 80 of boys and 32 of girls.

The boys will compete in Under-11, -13, -15, -17 and -19 events. The girls will feature in Under-15 and -19 events. The draw size of each event is 16. The tournament will end on January 24.

