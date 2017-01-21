CPEC is real game changer

LAHORE

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is proving to be the real game changer and a breath of fresh air for Pakistan economy which has started proving its worth in the very fledgling stage. He said Pakistan had achieved economic stability under the dynamic leadership of PM Nawaz Sharif which had been acknowledged as well as praised internationally.

He said the sit-in trendsetters and those who broke the record of corruption in their tenure had issues with transparency policy of the PML-N government and they didn’t hesitate to risk country’s progress for their vested interests. They are involved in this blame game just to halt on-going development projects which will prove fatal for their politics once completed, he added.

The chief minister said the people were shrewd enough to sense the hollow claims of these so-called change-mongers and he truly believed that public service demanded selfless dedication.

