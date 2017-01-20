Undertaking 73-kms journey to pay tribute to martyrs

PESHAWAR: Social worker Haji Khan Farosh will bicycle his way from his native Swabi to the Bacha Khan University in Charsadda today to pay tributes to those martyred in the terrorist attack on the university on January 20, 2016.

He will begin his journey by visiting the grave of his cousin Dr Hamid Hussain, a teacher at the Bacha Khan University who was martyred in the attack and is buried in his village Swabi Khas, to offer Fateha for him. “At 8 am I will be ready at the Swabi Chowk on my bicycle to start my 73-kilometres trip to Charsadda and will InshaAllh be at the Bacha Khan University at 11 am,” explained the 53 year old Khan Farosh.

Talking to The News, he said he will like to highlight the promises made to late Dr Hamid Hussain’s family and the government’s failure to honour them. “There has been no change the way it was before Dr Hamid Hussain’s death and after he was martyred. His brothers are still jobless and the government has failed to offer his family any help,” he maintained.

Admitting that he was fond of cycling, Khan Farosh said this was his way of highlighting issues despite the fact that he was getting old. “Last year in October, I rode a bicycle for 14 days to reach Karachi from Swabi. I undertook the journey to pay my respects to the late Abdul Sattar Edhi. I met his son Faisal Edhi, who arranged a warm welcome for me in Karachi and then bought me an air ticket to fly to Peshawar,” he recalled.

Khan Farosh, who is an employee of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited, said he also had plans to go to Saudi Arabia on his bicycle to perform Hajj.

