ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that telling a lie is a crime whether it is committed in a mosque or in an assembly and it has no immunity. He was talking to the media after the Supreme Court hearing in the PanamaLeaks case on Wednesday.

Sirajul Haq said that the arguments in the apex court during the day were an unending tale of exchange of gifts valued over Rs550 million, and remarked that only a state could make such a gift to other state. He said that the ruling family had been busy in money making only during its current tenure.

The JI chief called for evolving a mechanism of accountability and offered himself for it. However, he said that in a civilised and democratic society, accountability begins from the top and, therefore, the process should begin from the prime minster and should envelop the opposition leaders named in the Panama Papers besides those who got their bank loans written off.

He said that the masses wanted a corruption-free Pakistan as corruption and Pakistan could not go together any more. He said the prime minister’s counsel was a competent lawyer but was fighting a weak case that had considerably tarnished the image of the government.

