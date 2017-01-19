Islamabad

Islamabad Police on Wednesday impounded 571 bikes and 31 vehicles at various police stations during checking in the city, which were driven without authentic documents.

According to details Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Sajid Kiani directed for high vigilance in the city following which general holdup and checking was started in various areas.

During this special checking and general holdup police impounded 571 bikes as well as 31 vehicles being driven without documents. Likewise search operation was also conducted in several areas of the city and 45 suspects were also held who are being investigated further.

Meanwhile, CIA police arrested two accused Majid Sultan and Qaisar and recovered 5 stolen mobiles from their possession. Tarnol Police arrested two accused Sajid and Mudassar and recovered 105 gram of heroin from their possession.

