LAHORE

Ajoka theatre is presenting its famous play “Kaun hai yeh Gustakh” to mark the 61st death anniversary of great Urdu short-story writer Saadat Hassan Manto. The play will be performed at Alhamra Hall on Thursday (today).

Written by Shahid Nadeem and directed by Madeeha Gauhar “Kaun hai yeh Gustakh” was first performed on Manto’s birth centenary. The play is based primarily on events in Manto’s life after his migration to Pakistan in 1949. The play includes enacted extracts from Manto’s short stories and essays and the court cases on charges of pornography. The cast of the play includes Usman Raj, Kamran Mujahid and Uzma Hassan. The performance is being organised in collaboration with the Lahore Arts Council. It may be noted that award-winning film “Manto” was based on this play.

