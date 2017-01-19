LAHORE

Complaints of low pressure of natural gas are only being encountered in the tail-end areas of the network, claimed a spokesman for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd here on Wednesday.

Owing to concerted efforts of the gas utility, he added, the gas supply has increased by 328 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) to 1,554 MMCFD as compared to 1,177 MMCFD available last year thus improving the supply to all consumers.

This year’s low pressure complains are far less than previous years due to inclusion of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) in the system, he claimed. Low pressure, if any, is only being encountered at tail-end areas of the network and that too because of use of compressors, he maintained.

In order to ensure smooth operations of the system, it has been decided that RLNG supply of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) sector will remain suspended till further notice. The spokesman claimed that SNGPL in 2016 had been able to provide uninterrupted gas supply to all of its consumers, including industry/textile sector, after a gap of seven years. The upgrade and construction works are being carried out by SNGPL speedily to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to its consumers in the years to come, he said.

He said a vigorous anti-compressor campaign was launch to halt usage of compressor.

He said SNGPL was not sending inflated bills to any of its consumers.

The company has been carrying out awareness campaign throughout the winter that higher consumption leads to application of high gas tariff slabs resulting in high gas bills.

Currently, there are three tariff slabs wherein, first slab rate is 110 Rs/MMBTU, second slab rate is 220 Rs/MMBTU and third slab rate is 600 Rs/MMBTU, he added.

