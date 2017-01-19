City mayor, Waseem Akhtar, directed all officials not associated with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to return its vehicles within a week or action would be taken against them, including registering of FIRs, on Wednesday.

The mayor also identified the officers and issued registration details of the cars in their use. They identified former KDA chief engineer Asadullah Shah, Land Cruiser GL-8590 and Suzuki Gemini GL-4836, former FA Afaq Saeed, Toyota Vigo KT-7561, former secretary Baqaullah Unnar, Toyota Corolla GS-7042, former KMC administrator Shoaib Siddiqui, Toyota MarkII GL-9990, former MC KMC Sami Siddiqui, Toyota Corolla GS-9784 and Suzuki Alto GS-6987, former DG Parks Ashfaq Mallah Suzuki Gemini GS-4834, former PRO of DCO Sattar Javed, Suzuki Mehran GL-4312 and additional commissioner Rubina Asif, Toyota Corolla GL-7990.

A day earlier, Waseem Akhtar had directed all officers other than those working for the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) must return vehicles of the corporation within a week.

