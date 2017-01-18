Low-to-zero gas pressure crisis worsens in Rawalpindi

SNGPL fails to control situation

Rawalpindi: Majority of residents of Rawalpindi are braving severe cold weather without gas as Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) has completely failed to control the low to zero gas pressure crisis.

Rain and cloudy weather is worsening gas crisis day-by-day for domestic consumers despite the fact that all compressed natural gas (CNG) station, which are running on LNG, have also been closed down. The situation is forcing the consumers to question ‘where has natural gas disappeared?’

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Director Dr Muhammad Hanif has predicted cloudy and severe cold weather for next 48 hours. He said that temperature will continuously drop in coming days.

The firewood prices have increased by Rs120 in a week as 40-kilogram firewood is selling at Rs720 against Rs600, while LPG prices have increased by Rs40 on 1-kilogram as it is selling at Rs130 against Rs90. Similarly, coal prices have also shot up from Rs55 to Rs65-70 per kilogram.

The students and office-goers have no option but to leave homes without breakfast every morning due to zero gas pressure, but concerned authorities seeing the whole drama with closed eyes.

More than 80 per cent ‘tandoors’ here at Adiala Road, Pirwadhai, Morgha, Gulistan Colony, while 50 per cent ‘tandoors’ in Arya Mohallah, Tench Bhatta, Jan Colony, Tali Mohri, Javed Colony, Chamanzar, Raheemabad, Nadeem Colony and Sadiqabad have been shut down by their owners due to zero gas pressure. Others are using expensive LPG or firewood to run their set-ups. Some of ‘Naanbhais’ are selling ‘roti’ and ‘naan’ at higher prices due to absence of natural gas.

The domestic consumers of Mumtaz Market, Dhama Syedan, Ali Town, Hill View, Munawar Colony, Jarahi, Kehkashan Colony, Gulshanabad, Kalyal, Shahpur, Jorian, Maira, Rasoolabad Sharif, Dhoke Imam Din, Iqbal Town, Ashraf Colony, Gulshan-e-Saeed, Lalazar, Dhamial, Bank Colony, Hayyal, Bunda, Nagyal and suburbs have been facing great difficulties due to zero gas pressure for months. They have complained that SNGPL is sending inflated gas bills even when they are not getting natural gas.

The residents of Media Town have also complained for inflated bills amidst low gas pressure.

People claimed that majority of posh areas having full pressure of gas and God knows better where this pressure was coming. The angry residents told ‘The News’ that the government has been providing LNG only to CNG stations rather than providing it to domestic use.

SNGPL General Manager (Rawalpindi), Muhammad Zahoor, is giving policy statement that we are doing a lot to provide natural gas to consumers. He also presenting excuses that majority of consumers using compressors therefore some of consumers facing zero gas pressure. We are taking action against consumers using compressors, he claimed. He also said that we are facing difficulties because weather was severe in January.

In fact, those consumers using compressors also failed to get natural gas because there was no gas.

“No doubt, stock exchange is going up and up but stoves run out of gas in homes,” Rehand Ahmed, a resident of Defence Road, told ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

“Government making us fool by saying that they are doing much to provide public with natural gas,” Muhammad Habib, a resident of Adiala Road, said.

Mutahidda Naanbais Welfare Association (MNWA) President Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi said that majority of ‘Tandoors’ have closed their businesses due to gas crisis, while a few remaining are using expensive LPG and firewood.

