LAHORE

Pakistan’s biggest education expo “Jang Education Expo’17” will be held at Heaven Castle, GT Road Gujranwala today (Wednesday).

More than 50 prominent educational institutes from across the country will set up stalls at the expo providing free-of-cost information to visitors about academic programmes and scholarship opportunities and provision of guidance related to academic career.

For the last many years, Jang Media Group has been organising education expo in order to promote education sector and to provide guidance to students under one roof.

A number of foreign universities have also been taking part in the expo through participation of their respective approved consultants in Pakistan. The prominent among the participating institutes include Punjab Group, the University of Lahore, GIFT University, Superior Group, Information Technology University (ITU), E-Learn Punjab, Virtual University, Leads University, Professional Academy of Commerce, Iqbal Academy and University of Sargodha etc. The expo will continue from 10am to 7pm without break with free entry.

