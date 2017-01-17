Warships sold, not gifted, to Pakistan: China

Says UN Security Council committee

BEIJING: China on Monday said it had not “donated” two warships to Pakistan and the transfer of vessels was part of legitimate “military trade” between the two countries, reported foreign media.

“I have learnt that some reports said China has donated these vessels. This is not correct. The report mentioned to surveillance ships. It is normal military trade cooperation with the two countries and complies with the international commitments of the two countries,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying at her regular press briefing. Hua added: “So I want clarify that it is not donation, it is military trade cooperation; Pakistani side bought these two ships from China.”

In response to another question on whether China would reappraise its position this year on India’s demand for a ban on Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar in the 1267 Committee of the UN Security Council, Hua said that Beijing would continue to remain engaged with “relevant parties on this”.

“China raised the technical hold to give more space for deliberation and consultation. It is a regret that no consensus has been reached so far. We need time for deliberation and consultation,” Hua said.

She pointed out that, “It is a regret that no consensus has been reached so far. We need more time for deliberations so as to reach consensus and the committee will follow relevant procedure and rules of procedure. We will remain touch with relevant parties on this.”

The spokesperson said China had not blocked India’s move to impose a ban on the JeM chief. “On Azhar issue, I don't like the word block. As we have explained our position before, [on] this Question.

The 1267 committee needs to base its decision on solid evidence and follow relevant resolutions and rules of procedure and make a decision based on consensus. The technical hold China proposed is to allow more time for consultation and deliberation.”

