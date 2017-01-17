Waseem may lose title for want of money

KARACHI: World Boxing Council (WBC) two-time world silver flyweight champion Mohammad Waseem may not be able to defend his title if the government fails to release the approved amount to him in the next few weeks.

“He cannot keep the title without defending,” Waseem’s promoter Andy Kim told ‘The News’ on Monday.

As per WBC rules a champion must defend his title within three months.

The Pakistani boxer may get some relief in time-frame but he will need money so that his promoter could organise his next fight in Korea where the boxer will be in a better position as he was in his past two showdowns.

“The WBC could extend a little the time-frame but it cannot stretch it very far because there are many other fighters in line for such a fight,” Kim said.

The government has approved Rs25 million for covering the boxer’s training and other expenses. “The amount that has been announced would cover some of the expenses that I have spent till now but I will need Rs30 million per fight from now on because he will be fighting bigger and bigger fights,” Kim said.

The promoter said if Waseem was financed by Pakistan he would keep him winning.

Kim said that they would need some money within two to three weeks. “This will help us organise and promote the fight in Korea. Otherwise Waseem might have to fight in the territory of his rival,” Kim said.

Waseem defended his title on November 27 in Seoul when he defeated Giemel Magramo of the Philippines in a 12-round marathon through a unanimous decision.

The 29-year-old boxer won his maiden WBC title when he upstaged Jether oliva of the Philippines in the ninth round on July 17, 2016.

After that a summary had been moved by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for financial assistance for the pugilist and ultimately the Prime Minister approved the amount.

A three-member committee, headed by the federal minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Riaz Pirzada, held a meeting with Waseem and finalised the formalities of releasing the amount to the boxer.

Of the announced fund some would be released to his promoter and some to the boxer directly.

But the boxer is still waiting for the fund.

The PSB told Waseem the other day that the amount would be released soon.

The Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri had promised Waseem of a decent purse but till date the amount has not been released.

“I am really disappointed that the Balochistan government has not yet helped me. I several times contacted the provincial government but so far I have not been given the promised amount,” Waseem told ‘The News’ from Lahore on Monday.

The bronze medallist of the 2014 Incheon Asian Games will need aro und a couple of months training for his next fight. He currently occupies fourth spot in world rankings. He underwent a couple of months’ training at the Jeff Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas ahead of his fight against Magramo.

In his short pro period Waseem has played five bouts and won them all. The Quetta-born boxer won world silver flyweight title in only his fourth pro bout.

0



0







Waseem may lose title for want of money was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 17, 2017 and was last updated on January 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179699-Waseem-may-lose-title-for-want-of-money/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Waseem may lose title for want of money" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179699-Waseem-may-lose-title-for-want-of-money.