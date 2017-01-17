A futile conference

This refers to the news report, ‘Netanyahu slams ‘futile’ Paris peace conference’ (Jan 15). In view of the partisan attitude of the US, an international effort offers the only hope for arriving at a two-state solution. However, the international community has to move fast in view of accelerated settlement-building activity by Israel which, if allowed to continue for another year or so, will not leave a contiguous piece of land of adequate size for a viable Palestinian state.

The drama of many rounds of Israeli-Palestinian negotiations under US auspices was staged by Israel and the US merely create a smoke-screen behind which to allow Israel time and opportunity to illegally grab even more of the Palestinian land. The joke has just gone too far.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi

