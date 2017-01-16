MARDAN: The former president of Mardan Press Club, Mohammad Shafi died of cardiac arrest here Saturday.The funeral prayers of the deceased were offered at Pirano Park on Sunday. His relatives, well-wishers, journalists, elected representatives and government officials attended his Nimaz-i-Janaza.Later he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard, Syed Jalal Bukhari Baba. His Qul will be held in Mardan Khas on Tuesday. He had been in journalism for 30 years and had served as president and general secretary of the Mardan Press Club.

