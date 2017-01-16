KARACHI: National shuttlers, engaged in the National Badminton Championship, have been facing multiple problems at the hostel of the PSB Coaching Centre Karachi.

The hostel lacks facilities that are required for hosting national players.

WAPDA’s female players are staying at the same shabby hostel which seems to have got little attention from the authorities. Male and female players use the same washrooms which is especially problematic for the women.

“It’s really difficult to spend time at the hostel,” a lady player told ‘The News’ on Sunday. “We are forced to use washrooms which are also being used by the male players; it’s unbearable,” the player, who is performing well in the event, said.

Another lady player endorsed her colleague’s views. “The washrooms are not only filthy but we also have to wait for a long time because of a load on them,” the player said.

“We take our meal from outside but the problems we are facing here at the hostel are difficult to bear,” the player said.

Only two rooms have attached washrooms.

When this correspondent entered the hostel, there was a foul smell everywhere. Several players are living in a single room which has added to their problems. Traditionally departments board their players at hotels while featuring in any national event.

“We have only boarded our female players here because here they easily go to the venue and come back after their matches,” a WAPDA official said.

However, he was quick to add that the hostel was not suitable.

The dining hall also stinks. The gymnasium where the national event is in progress is also in a poor shape. On Saturday the proceedings had to be halted because of the ceiling leaks. It was after a great struggle that the organisers were able to plug the holes.

A source told this correspondent that the centre gets maintenance fund but where it is spent is not known.

The centre has been offering sub-standard facilities to the athletes for years.

Liaquat Ali Chandio has recently been appointed as the Director of the centre which functions under the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

This correspondent also saw that there were no security arrangements. The main gate of the centre was found open. Anybody could enter and leave without any interrogation. There was no security arrangement even at the hostel where female players are staying.

0



0







Lack of facilities at PSB hostel irks players was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 16, 2017 and was last updated on January 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179461-Lack-of-facilities-at-PSB-hostel-irks-players/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Lack of facilities at PSB hostel irks players" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179461-Lack-of-facilities-at-PSB-hostel-irks-players.