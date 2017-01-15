-
Anti-Pakistan protest in HeratJanuary 15, 2017Print : Top Story
KABUL: A large number of Afghan citizens held a demonstration in Herat to voice their outrage over Pakistan's alleged support to insurgents, one day after a similar protest was staged in Kabul.
According to Tasnim dispatches, the Afghan people held the rally outside the Pakistani Consulate in Herat on Saturday. The protesters chanted slogans against the Pakistani government, and set fire to the flag of the Pakistan intelligence agency.
During the demonstration, the Afghan protesters chanted, “Down with the Pak agency” and called for severance of economic and diplomatic ties between Kabul and Islamabad.
According to local media reports, the protest came a day after members of the Afghanistan Green Trend (AGT) held a demonstration outside the Pakistani embassy in Kabul.
The protesters accused the Pakistan Embassy of being a “nest of spies in Afghanistan” and said "Pakistan supports insurgents and had a hand in recent terrorist attacks in the country.”