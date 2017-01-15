Pakistan look to bounce back under Hafeez’s command

KARACHI: Till a few weeks back, the international career of Mohammad Hafeez seemed to be almost over. Banned from bowling because of an illegal action, the seasoned all-rounder was also facing serious fitness and form issues.

But sometimes fortunes can change quickly.

On Sunday (today), Hafeez will be captaining Pakistan in their second One-day International against Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

After clearing his bowling action, Hafeez was added to Pakistan’s ODI squad as the 16th man on the request of head coach Mickey Arthur and captain Azhar Ali. He flopped in the series-opening game in Brisbane on Friday with figures of 0-23 with the ball and just 4 runs with the bat as Pakistan crumbled in their run-chase.

There has been intense criticism aimed at Hafeez, who many critics believe hasn’t earned the right to regain his spot on the national limited-overs team.

However, twin blows suffered by Pakistan have not only provided space to Hafeez but also given him command of the national team at least for the MCG game.

Soon after vice-captain Sarfraz Ahmed returned home to be with his ailing mother, Azhar suffered a hamstring injury in the first ODI Brisbane and was ruled out of today’s game.

“Azhar Ali will not be playing in the 2nd ODI due to a hamstring injury while batting in the first ODI. Mohammad Hafeez will be the captain in 2nd ODI to be played in Melbourne tomorrow. Based on clinical assessment, Azhar Ali will recover quickly and will return to play in Sydney and Adelaide,” a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood who was rested for the first ODI is likely to come in for the second game, possibly for Billy Stanlake, who appeared physically troubled at times during his debut for Australia in Brisbane. Adam Zampa may also come into consideration, though with Travis Head having bowled 10 tight overs of spin at the Gabba and Glenn Maxwell also in the XI, the legspinner could be surplus to requirements.

Azhar Ali’s hamstring injury has ruled him out of contention. With Shoaib Malik also ruled out, having failed to recover from the throat infection that kept him out in Brisbane, Asad Shafiq should take Azhar’s place, though Hafeez will most likely open in his stead.

Unless Pakistan’s batting line-up crumbles like it did at the Gabba, today’s game expected to be a high-scoring encounter. The drop-in pitches at the MCG can be a little two-paced, but big runs can still be on offer. In last month’s Chappell-Hadlee ODI at the venue, David Warner smashed 156, though no other batsman in the game passed 40. The forecast for Sunday is for a partly cloudy day and a top of 23C.

The Aussies have won their past nine ODIs at the MCG, last losing there to Sri Lanka in March 2012. At no ground has Mitchell Starc taken more ODI wickets than the MCG, where he has picked up 17 at 14.23.

0



0







Pakistan look to bounce back under Hafeez’s command was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 15, 2017 and was last updated on January 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179274-Pakistan-look-to-bounce-back-under-Hafeezs-command/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pakistan look to bounce back under Hafeez’s command" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179274-Pakistan-look-to-bounce-back-under-Hafeezs-command.