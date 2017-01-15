The invisible

The attitude of the people towards transgender people is heartrending and disturbing. In our country, the transgender people are deprived of their basic rights. It is unfortunate that a lot of people in our country are silent over the insensitive treatment of transgender people. Why can’t they enjoy the basic facilities just like the others? The transgender people cannot live freely in our country. They live in far-off places and are usually secluded from society. They cannot even continue their education. It is the responsibility of the government to do something constructive for them on a large-scale.

They are not even counted in population census. Isn’t it a violation of human rights? It is our duty as well to help them get their basic rights. They are honourable members of society. They need our help for keeping themselves alive in this cruel world. Our negligence and ignorance towards them have already made them weak, We need to speak on their behalf and become their voices, so that they can enjoy their rights and live a comfortable life.

Sabeen Sohail

Rawalpindi

