RDA reopens encroached road in private housing schemeBy Saeed AhmedJanuary 15, 2017Print : Islamabad
Rawalpindi
Under the directions of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division/Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Azmat Mahmud, Enforcement Wing re-opened road in Mumtaz City (Housing Scheme), sources told.
Following directives of DG RDA, RDA’s Building Control Wing has been actively conducting continuous operations against illegal/unauthorised commercial and residential construction activities including roads, plazas/shops, schools and other encroachments within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi city.
Sources said, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, Building Control's staff including Deputy Director Sameeullah Niazi, Superintendent Nadeem Jamal, Building inspector Shahzad Mahmood Saturday carried out an operation at Mumtaz City (Housing Scheme), Rawalpindi. RDA’s Enforcement Team used full machinery to re-open road in Mumtaz City which was closed by owner of Mumtaz City (Housing Scheme).
When asked RDA Spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan, He said previously notice was sent to owner of housing scheme for re-opening road for the general people but it was not re-opned that’s why RDA Enforcement team taken operation.