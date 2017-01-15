Leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhua (KP), namely former federal minister Najamuddin Khan and former provincial minister Zahir Shah and Zahir Shah Tooru, called on PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari at the Bilawal House to discuss the political scenario in the province, said the media cell. Zardari also reached out to the family members of the late Abdul Akbar Khan, party member and former speaker of KP Assembly, and offered condolences on his demise.

