Shahi Syed for hanging alcoholic MPs

Says marijuana ‘darwesh’s drug’; Rehman Malik says DNA test of all be conducted; Senate panel to visit QAU after operation against drugs, encroachments

ISLAMABAD: Senator Shahi Syed of the Awami National Party (ANP) on Friday suggested death penalty for politicians who drink alcohol, while Senator Rehman Malik demanded a mandatory DNA test of all politicians.

Syed was speaking in a meeting of the Senate’s Committee on Interior chaired by its Chairman Senator Rehman Malik at the Old PIPS Hall, Parliament Lodges.

Senator Syed said parliamentarians represent the people and if they are not punished for doing a wrong thing, then why should poor people be. “Politicians should be hanged for consuming liquor, while a layman should face six months or a year in prison for the same,” he said.

Asked about marijuana, he said, "People call it darwesh's drug, but that too is wrong and should also be prohibited." Senator Malik remarked that all politicians should undergo a DNA test. "It should be declared whether someone ever consumed alcohol, marijuana or opium, prior to contesting an election."

Senator Syed regretted that a Hindu is named for selling and consuming liquor, but it is actually done by a Muslim. Senator Malik directed the secretary interior to submit a report to the committee on the cases so far registered against those who are manufacturing and supplying toxic liquor that has taken many lives across the country, most recently 47 people died of it in Toba Tek Singh.

Senator Malik asked the Nadra chairman to brief the meeting on the closure of Nadra offices in some areas of Balochistan which he called an act against the interest of the public, especially for the poor who cannot afford to travel to get the National Identity Cards.

“It can be considered as discrimination if only NICs of Pashtuns are being blocked due to problems created by Afghan refugees." He directed the Nadra chairman to make sure that CNICs of original citizens of Pakistan were unblocked as soon as possible.

On his own and on the behalf of the committee, he condemned the unfortunate incident of torture on Tayyaba, a 10-year-old domestic maid of a judge. He said he was deeply hurt by the news that a minor and helpless girl was kept as a maid and was tortured by a judge and his family.

He said child labour was against Pakistani and international laws even if one treats the employed child humanly and kindly. He said he and the committee applaud the Supreme Court for taking suo moto notice of the incident.

He and other committee members appreciated the Anti-Narcotics Force and Islamabad Police for the combing operation against drug pushers at the Quaid-e-Azam University. He said he strongly condemned the incident of stoning by land grabbers and drug smugglers on the police and the CDA employees during the operation at the QAU, adding the operation will continue without any fear. “No stone will be left unturned in making the educational institutions of the country free of drugs,” said Senator Malik.

He said soon the committee will visit the QAU just after clearance by the ANF and law enforcers taking part in the operation. He also appreciated Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan for rapid action in response to the observations of the committee on drugs in educational institutions.

Senator Malik also appreciated Director General Passports for the measures taken to facilitate the citizens. The meeting was attended by its members Senator Shahi Syed, Senator Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi and Senator Shibli Faraz.

