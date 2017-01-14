ISLAMABAD: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq on Friday reiterated demand for accountability of all those people whose names have been mentioned in PanamaLeaks.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court building, the JI leader said there was no change in his party’s stance that all the people who were mentioned in Panama Papers should be held accountable but the process should start from the prime minister and his family.

Sirajul Haq observed that the issue taken up by Supreme Court should be taken to its end and more time could also be given for investigations into allegations levelled in Panama Papers. The JI chief expressed hope that the apex court would announce its verdict soon and a roadmap would also be given to root out corruption in the country. “We hope the court would announce its verdict based on merit,” Siraj said. At the same time, the JI leader maintained that the issue of corruption in the country could not be addressed effectively.

Siraj also called for lifting of ban on activities of student unions in the country. “Only retired generals, feudal and elite class will continue to enter the Parliament unless ban on student unions is not lifted,” he said.

