Islamabad

As many as 33 wings of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and four wings of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) have been transferred to Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) under section 130 of Islamabad Local Government Act 2015.

According to the official notification issued by the Interior Ministry, the wings of CDA that have been transferred to IMC included 11 wings of Administration Directorate, nine wings of Engineering Directorate, six wings of Environment Directorate, six wings of Finance Department and one wing of Estate Management.

The wings of ICT that have been transferred comprised Local Government and Rural Development, Civil Defence, Public Health and Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases.

A high level committee under the supervision of additional secretary ministry of interior having representation of chief commissioner Islamabad and member administration of CDA has decided the matters regarding power devolution from CDA and ICT to IMC. The mayor, the deputy mayors and chairmen and councillors of the union councils are now supposed to work for provision of basic amenities, resolution of civic problems and carrying out development projects in the capital city.

