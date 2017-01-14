CHARSADDA: The police and security forces arrested 40 suspected persons and seized arms in joint search operations in various localities in Shabqadar tehsil on Friday, official sources said.

They said the police and security forces launched search operations at Haleemzai area in Shabqadar tehsil and arrested 40 suspects.

The law-enforcers also seized nine Kalashnikovs, six repeaters, three other rifles, 35 pistols and ammunition from the possession of the held suspects. The apprehended persons were shifted to the police station concerned where further investigation was underway.

