The SHC issued notices to the federal and provincial law officers, heads of law enforcement agencies and others on a petition seeking recovery of missing Rabita committee member of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, Sathi Ishaque.

Petitioner Shabana Ishaq submitted that her spouse Sathi M Ishaque, who joined MQM last year, was once again picked up by law enforcement personnel from outside his office and his whereabouts since remain unknown.

She submitted that a despite a restraining orders from the court, police and other law enforcement personnel once again arrested her spouse and she expressed apprehensions that he may be booked in a false case.

She requested the court to direct the police and other law enforcement agencies to provide details of cases, if any, against her spouse and produce him in court. The court issued notices to the federal and provincial law officers and called in their comments on January 16.

SHCBA condemns arrest

The Sindh High Court Bar Association strongly condemned the arrest of Sathi M Ishaque, a former member of the Sindh Bar Council and former chairman of the drug court.

SHCBA President Shahab Sarki in an emergent meeting said that Sathi Ishaque is a well known lawyer and that such oppressive conduct was not only unconstitutional but shall cause law enforcement agencies to lose their credibility and popular support in their actions against actual criminals.

