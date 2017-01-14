Wandering on the platform

He is a technician in Pakistan Railways, labeled ‘running staff’ which includes everyone who runs with the train like driver, guards etc. An A/C technician, the man runs with the train to solve any A/C-related problem. He has a professional diploma, is more educated than the guards and drivers, but does not enjoy the same rights as them. The post of running staff that includes guards, drivers and STE was introduced by the British. They made sure to facilitate them in every way so they fixed duty time from six to eight hours. They provided them with rest rooms, a cook and a fixed mileage allowance. The A/C class was started after 1965 so the post of A/C attendant was also created after that but the officials didn’t give any privileges to them or their family – they do not get passes of A/C cabins and the children of A/C attendants have to sit in economy compartments. They work 36-48 hours continuously without ever retiring to any rest room and spends his time wandering on railway stations, resting on platforms.

One wonders if any human rights organisation will take up this issue. If such organisation fights for running staff’s rights, the running staff will at least get the basic necessities – a rest room and tolerable duty package. Pakistan Railways must upgrade them from the BPS 6 scale to BPS 14. – equivalent to guards so that they can also enjoy their duty.

Khaled Saleem

Lahore

