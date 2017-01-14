Lack of healthcare facilities in Turbat has taken a toll on the lives of the people. Turbat is the second largest city of Balochistan and it is unfortunate that hospitals in the city are understaffed. A lot of patients don’t get proper treatment because of unavailability of doctors.

Public hospitals don’t have enough medicines too. This creates trouble for the attendants who have to leave their patients in hospitals in search of medicines. The healthcare authorities are requested to look into the serious matter of public hospitals’ sad state.

Fatima Rasheed

Turbat

0



0







Hospitals in Turbat was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178939-Hospitals-in-Turbat/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Hospitals in Turbat" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178939-Hospitals-in-Turbat.