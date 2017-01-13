Says withdrawal of subsidy on fertilisers

a conspiracy against the poor and under-privileged section of rural population

KARACHI: Chairman PPPP Asif Ali Zardari has rejected Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s compensation package for the textile sector, terming it “too little, too late”. He emphasized that during the PML-N rule, Pakistan had long lost its hard-earned competitiveness that had previously been achieved through the “industry-friendly” policies of the PPP.

He recalled that during his tenure Pakistan’s textile exports had peaked to 13.4 percent of the national GDP and had ever since sharply declined to only 7.8 percent of the GDP during 2016. Zardari reminded that other governments all over the world had been incentivizing exports to take away Pakistan’s share in the global markets, while our own government failed to respond in time.

