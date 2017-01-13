KARACHI: Nouman Aftab cruised into the final when he recorded a straight-set triumph against Aqeel Shabbir in their semi-final of the 15th Westbury Open Ranking Tennis Championship 2017 here at the Creek Club on Thursday.

Nouman faced little resistance from Aqeel and recorded a 6-0, 6-2 victory. In Under-17 singles semi-final, Sahabzada M Ali defeated Zubair 6-2, 6-4. Eraj Batool clinched ladies singles title after beating Sadia Nizamani 7-5, 6-4 in the final. Eraj also won the soft tennis final after beating Yumna Malik 5-0.

