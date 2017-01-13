Ten suspects, including the assistant registrar of the University of Karachi, were detained during different raids conducted by the Rangers’ Sindh division and the police on Thursday.

Arif Haider was picked up from his office during a raid at the university, said the KU administration, adding that they were unaware of the charges against the official.

The paramilitary force also conducted raids in Korangi, Jamshed Town and other areas, detaining six alleged criminals, one of whom was said to be affiliated with a political party, and seized the illegal weapons found on the suspects, said a spokesman for the Rangers.

In different police raids, three suspects were detained from different parts of the city. A suspect named Muhammad Shahzad was picked up from Nazimabad No 3 with 180 kilograms of narcotics.

Two other suspects were detained after being injured in an exchange of fire with police officials near the Nullah stop in New Karachi.

Police said the suspects Zeeshan Commando and Muhammad Zeeshan were wanted in several cases, adding that they also found stolen mobile phones and motorcycles as well as cash on the suspects. PPI

On April 15 last year, a team of masked Rangers soldiers had conducted a raid at KU and taken away five university employees from the administration block, adds our correspondent.

The paramilitary force did not immediately issue a statement about the raid nor did they respond to attempts to contact them.

Some senior KU employees believed that the raid was conducted in connection with the killing of three students in 2008.

They added that the Rangers’ high command had not taken the KU administration into confidence before conducting the raid.

In 2008 Ramish, a computer science department student affiliated with the All Pakistan Muttahida Students Organisation (the student wing of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement), Osama Bin Adam, student in the same department and an activist of the Islami Jamiat-e-Talba (the student wing of the Jamaat-e-Islami), and Abdul Jabbar, a political science department student also associated with the IJT, were killed in a clash between the two student groups.

Both parties had filed FIRs against each other at a police station. After the raid at the campus, rumours had started circulating that the Rangers were investigating those murders.

