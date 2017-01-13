A cold wave has gripped various parts of the country. In the hilly areas, life has screeched to a grinding halt as prolonged snowfall has resulted in power breakdowns and the blockage of water pipes due to frozen water. However, in the urban areas, a different set of problems have accompanied the cold spell. In Karachi, a faction of the private schools association has requested the relevant authorities to extend winter vacations in view of poor attendance. Meanwhile, another faction insists that school timings should be altered and students should be allowed to attend school 30 minutes ahead of time in the morning.

While it would be difficult to give effect to these demands on such short notice, the recommendations made by both factions provide some food for thought. School timings should be adjusted according to daylight saving time as it will be convenient for both students and parents. Moreover, the concerned authorities should plan the dates for both summer and winter vacation in a practical manner. The likelihood of a cold wave is high in December and January and the chances of a heat wave are stronger in May. Vacations should be planned accordingly.

Syed Zeb Siddiqui

Karachi

0



0







Winter woes was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178679-Winter-woes/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Winter woes" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178679-Winter-woes.