National Badminton Championship begins today

KARACHI: Over 100 shuttlers from 16 different units of the country will be seen in action as the 54th National Badminton Championship begins here at the PSB Coaching Centre on Thursday (today).

The event will be formally inaugurated at 5pm. The organisers on Wednesday briefed media about the competitions which are going to be hosted by the provincial metropolis after eight years.

Pakistan Badminton Federation’s (PBF) secretary and former international player Wajid Ali, Sindh Badminton Association (SBA) chairman Aftab Lodhi, secretary Iftikhar and organising committee chairman Faisal Khalil were present at the briefing here at the Karachi Club.

The organisers revealed that an international referee from Maldives Amir Abdul Karim would oversee the technical affairs.

“The draws and other technical issues are being handled by an international referee. This is the first time that an international referee will be present during a national championship,” Faisal said.

The top performers in different events will also be given motorcycles. An amount of Rs450,000 has been kept for the purpose by the organisers, who have also been able to attract several sponsors.

The semi-finals and finals will be televised through Geo Super.

The organisers said that mates had been provided by the PBF, adding that top preparation has been made for holding the competitions.

Aftab Lodhi said that the SBA is making efforts for the promotion of the discipline in which Pakistan once had a great name.

“The past of Pakistan’s badminton was very good as some of our players like Tariq Wadood played in the finals of the World Championships. The SBA organised three important events last year,” said Aftab.

In the competitions in team events, men’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles will be held.

Palwasha Bashir of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) would defend her women singles crown, while Awais Zahid of WAPDA will defend his men’s singles title.

National Bank would defend the team event title. WAPDA were the runners-up of the event held last year.

The event will last till January 17.

Wajid Ali said that when he took the reins of badminton in Pakistan, the country was facing great problems in the game.

“Now we are holding events and also sending teams abroad that is helping the game,” Wajid said.

He said the game needs sponsors, stressing the government should also devise a solid strategy for the uplift of the game.

He said that the PBF had struck a deal worth Rs3.5million with Younix.

“This will sponsor ten juniors, 16 seniors and six coaches,” he said.

He lamented that in the past Pakistan and India would fight closely with each other but now India has advanced very much.

