WANA: Two brothers of The News Correspondent for Wana in South Waziristan Malik Irfan Burki were killed in a road accident on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway near Chakwal in Punjab.

Malik Ifran nephew also sustained critical injuries in the accident. The family sources said that Ziauddin Burki, who is the Director of Pakistan Telecommunication Limited (PTCL) for Dera Ismail Khan, along with his younger brother Dr Salahuddin Burki and son Dr Azhar were on way to Islamabad when a speedy van hit their vehicle from behind near Chakwal.

As a result, Ziauddin Burkin and Dr Salahuddin Burki were killed on the spot while Dr Azhar sustained critical wounds in the mishap.The bodies were being dispatched to native village in Barkiabad in Wana, the administrative headquarters of South Waziristan, for burial.

