PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has directed commencement of classes from the current year in Cadet College for Women, Mardan.

He also directed to immediately advertise outsourcing of solid waste management. He also directed the quarters concerned to convene a meeting of all divisional heads of water and sanitation companies to prepare a comprehensive and feasible model to sort out permanent solution for solid water management.

The chief minister also directed authorities concerned to release salaries to the employees of WSSP in Mardan in the first week of every month. He was presiding over a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat Peshawar.

Provincial Education Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, concerned administrative secretaries, SMBR, Mardan deputy commissioner , chief project officer of Higher Education, CEO of WSSP Mardan, and members Board of Governors of Mardan Cadet College for Women attended the meeting.

