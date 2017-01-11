Print Story
X
-
Court seeks applications submitted for commission report publicationJanuary 11, 2017Print : Top Story
ISLAMABAD: Justice Aamer Farooq of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) here Tuesday directed a petitioner, Arshad Sharif, to produce applications that he submitted before relevant authorities for the publication of Hamid Mir Commission report. IHC bench inquired from the petitioner that whether he filed any application seeking publication of the commission report to the relevant authorities. The petitioner replied in the affirmative. The court then asked him to submit applications and put off hearing till January 17.