Ten suspects were arrested and a huge cache of weapons were found on them as the Sindh Rangers carried out different raids on Tuesday.

According to a spokesman for the paramilitary force, five suspects were rounded up inside the Rahim Shah graveyard, Orangi Town area.

He said the weapons found on them belonged to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement. The weapons could be used for creating unrest and target killing in the city, he added.

The weapons include two Submachine Guns with five magazines, three 30 bore pistols, a repeater rifle, two 7mm rifles, 2,122 bullets of different calibers and two covers of bullet proof jackets. During separate raids in Bin Qasim, Malir and Liaquatabad areas, five other suspects were arrested and weapons were found on them.

0



0







Rangers dig up arms buried in Orangi graveyard was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178268-Rangers-dig-up-arms-buried-in-Orangi-graveyard/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Rangers dig up arms buried in Orangi graveyard" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178268-Rangers-dig-up-arms-buried-in-Orangi-graveyard.