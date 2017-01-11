-
Rangers dig up arms buried in Orangi graveyardJanuary 11, 2017Print : Karachi
Ten suspects were arrested and a huge cache of weapons were found on them as the Sindh Rangers carried out different raids on Tuesday.
According to a spokesman for the paramilitary force, five suspects were rounded up inside the Rahim Shah graveyard, Orangi Town area.
He said the weapons found on them belonged to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement. The weapons could be used for creating unrest and target killing in the city, he added.
The weapons include two Submachine Guns with five magazines, three 30 bore pistols, a repeater rifle, two 7mm rifles, 2,122 bullets of different calibers and two covers of bullet proof jackets. During separate raids in Bin Qasim, Malir and Liaquatabad areas, five other suspects were arrested and weapons were found on them.