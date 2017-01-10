ISLAMABAD: JI Ameer Sirajul Haq on Monday said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif be stopped from exercising powers until decision in the PanamaLeaks case.

“The JI wants real accountability. The PM be restrained from exercising his powers till a decision in the PanamaLeaks case. If the PM is held accountable, then it will enhance the dignity of the country,” he said while talking to the media here.

He said evidence had been furnished with the Supreme Court and the major evidence was the PM’s speech in which he had admitted that his children’s names had appeared in the PanamaLeaks.

But later it was said that the PM had just given a political statement in the National Assembly. “The PM cannot stay in his office under articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution,” he added. He said the government had little time to conceal the truth and demanded that the PM should be stopped from exercising his powers until decision in the case.

0



0







PM be stopped from exercising powers: Siraj was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 10, 2017 and was last updated on January 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178096-PM-be-stopped-from-exercising-powers-Siraj/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PM be stopped from exercising powers: Siraj" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178096-PM-be-stopped-from-exercising-powers-Siraj.