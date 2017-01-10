QUETTA: Former social media head for the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) surrendered to the state during a ceremony held by the Frontier Corps on Monday. Balakh Sher Badeni said he had joined the BLA as a young immature boy.

The ceremony took place on Monday at the FC Madadgar Centre in the presence of the provincial Interior Minister Mir Sarfraz Khan Bugti and spokesman for Balochistan government. Speaking at the ceremony Bugti said that Balochistan is an integral part of Pakistan. Law and order in the province has improved. But it needs to further improve.

Balakh Sher Badeni said he had been a BLA’s commander in Noshki. He said he joined the BLA on the asking of enemy and was sent abroad where he headed the social media wing. He said he has realised his mistake and returned home to join in the efforts for peace in Balochistan and would no more be a tool in the hands of India.

He appealed the misguided Baloch brothers to join the national mainstream instead of playing in the hands of India. Commander Badeni said that he was provoked and misled against the country.

He said he used to run campaign for the banned outfits on social media while sitting outside the country. He added that he was quitting the banned outfit and joining the national mainstream.

Sarfraz Bugti welcomed the BLA commander and said India was following an agenda against Balochistan and Pakistan. Bugti said the leaders of banned separatist groups were misleading the Baloch youth and using them as fuel for their war while sitting abroad. He said the enemy wanted to stop development of Balochistan which would not be allowed.

Bugti said credit to persuade the youths to join the national mainstream goes to FC Balochistan. He added that FC would provide security to Badeni, his family and to all those laying down arms.

A number of Baloch insurgents and commanders have surrendered in the last few months. The first major surrender was that of 400 militants on last year’s Independence Day. In the next six months a total of 625 militants surrendered in front of Balochistan provincial government and decided to be a part of the political system to fight for their rights.

