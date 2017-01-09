Another four killed in Sahiwal bus-trailer crash

JHELUM: At least 14 persons were killed and 10 others injured in a tragic road crash in Jhelum on Sunday. Four women and one child were among the dead.

A car-van collision on the GT Road in Sohawa near Jhelum killed at least 14 people while injuring 10 others who were shifted to a local hospital for treatment. Sources said the incident occurred after the car’s tyre burst and it crashed into the van.

According to rescue sources, seven dead bodies have been transferred to the Tehsil HQ Hospital, Sohawa. The fatal accident occurred in the area of Pand Mati Khan. Ten others were injured of whom three are in critical condition. The van was on its way from Jhelum to Rawalpindi when it collided with a car on its way to Islamabad.

Earlier in the day, four people were killed and 20 wounded after an overspeeding bus collided with a trailer near Yousuf Wala, Sahiwal. Rescuers moved the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital where at least one victim succumbed to his injuries while others were being provided medical care.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif, while expressing grief over the loss of precious lives, ordered an inquiry into the accident. The chief minister condoled the deaths of those killed and expressed his sympathies with the relatives of victims. Shahbaz Sharif also directed the relevant authorities to provide the best medical care to the victims.

0



0







Women among 14 killed in Jhelum car-van collision was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 09, 2017 and was last updated on January 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177828-Women-among-14-killed-in-Jhelum-car-van-collision/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Women among 14 killed in Jhelum car-van collision" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177828-Women-among-14-killed-in-Jhelum-car-van-collision.