A tale of two countries

After Narindra Modi, the new Indian army chief, General Bipin Rawat, has display a new level of bellicosity. His intentions to carry out surgical strikes on the Pakistani soil will only serve to exacerbate the already fragile peace in South Asia. He went a step ahead of Narindra Modi as he challenged to breach the territorial sanctity of China as well. Earlier, the Indian prime minister threatened Pakistan to revoke the Indus Water Treaty unilaterally. In the same way, India and Afghanistan bashed Pakistan at the Heart of Asia ministerial summit which was held in Amritsar, India. All this rant and rhetoric on the part of the Indian leadership does not augur well for the entire region.

For decades, South Asia has been a victim of terrorism. In addition, poverty, illiteracy, harsh climate changes, irregular rain patterns, natural disasters, earth quacks, devastating floods and corruption played havoc with the lives of the South Asian people. Instead of renewing mudslinging and saber-rattling between the two countries, the leaders of Pakistan, India and Afghanistan should address those issues which are in the way of the progress and prosperity of these countries. We should not look to foreign powers for solving our problems and try to come up with effective solutions on our own. Decisions taken at home are more durable and reliable than the imported ones.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali

