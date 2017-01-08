The problematic streets of Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi streets are incomplete without the clogged drains, sewerage stink, piles of trash bags filled with rotten stuff, waste littered all around etc., but this time during the recent rain spell, mud has overtaken waste.

“If the condition of Fazal Town Phase-I & II is any indication; one can imagine the miserable conditions of low-lying areas in Rawalpindi during the rain spell,” says Ali Ahsen from Phase-I.

“Almost all people, including students, boys and girls, women and men, aged and young, use the area streets every day. Needless to say, they are affected by stagnated water on the potholed and muddy streets. Those who use four-wheelers and two-wheelers to commute between their homes and schools, colleges, varsities and offices splash dirty water on the pedestrians,” adds Ali.

“It has become a Herculean task for us to walk on the streets as the footpaths are not there. Stagnated murky water is a major concern on our traffic ridden street,” says Ferozeh Hasan, also from Phase-I.

“Even those streets who have sidewalks, are described as inadequate as they are not sufficiently wide, forcing Pindiites to take their chances in the road,” adds Ferozeh.

“The street's smell is tolerable, but slipping on the muddy street is just dangerous. Generally, the past two days of rain should have washed the roads clean, but here in our street it is just the opposite,” says Nemat Ali from the same phase.

“The poor quality of our streets is not a new story. Most of them are uneven, bumpy, rough, mud-covered and, potholed. Rainfall helps transform the roadbed into mud, although this would have been no different in most other localities,” adds Nemat.

“It is amazing that in an era with modern civic conveniences such as sewage or garbage collection, the mud contained elements considerably worse than just dirt and water. The problems are further exacerbated by the roaming animals like donkeys, dogs, whose waste would integrate with the mud in the streets. These conditions surely help contribute to numerous diseases,” says Hasan Akbar from Fazal Town Phase-I, Street No. III.

“Three or four days ago I was surprised to see stagnant water on the newly constructed street in Shah Khalid Colony. Why don’t they construct sewers first, prior to road completion? How you can prevent citizens from treading in the stagnant waters without constructing little foot-bridges over them,” says a friend of Hasan Akbar jokingly.

Munir Hussain from Fazal Town Phase-II says: “After a heavy shower of rain the soil became sticky clay. I had a little experience of it when I sunk knee-deep, leaving my shoe about two feet below the surface. I won’t liken my street to a swamp but I have had an experience of sinking up to my ankle.”

The mud-caked road turns into a pool of slush after a spell of rain and just walking that stretch without slipping and falling is impossible. Hafiz Ibrarul Hasan, in his mid-80s, living in Fazal Town Phase-II says: “My leaving for the mosque is fraught with danger. I am an old man and the road is so bad that I feel I might slip and break a bone any day while going for my morning prayers."

“Some shopkeepers fear their business may take a hit. The concerned authority should dump at least white sand on the potholed road so that water cannot accumulate and the ground doesn't turn slippery, it can prevent our area from turning muddy," adds Hafiz.

