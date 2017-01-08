The provincial anti-corruption court granted interim bail on Saturday to the controller of examinations of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) and others who face charges of tampering with exams results, misusing funds and illegal appointments.

BIEK controller examination Imran Khan Chisthti, assistant controller Athar Saeed, stenographer Irfan Ahmed, and Muzzafar Ali Khan were granted interim bail in the sum of Rs50,000 each till January 12. They were granted protective bail by the Sindh High Court on Friday.

The attorney for the accused took the plea that the accused were not involved in any misappropriation of funds and were implicated in false corruption cases.

The court was informed that the all the accused were ready to face trial and were not going to run away.

Chishti, while talking to the reporters at outside the court, said he had not committed any violations and he was ready to face trial. He expressed hope that all allegations against him would be prove to be false.

