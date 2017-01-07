MURREE: Murree and adjoining tourist areas have received heavy snowfall of the season and mercury has dropped to minus three degrees Celsius. Murree has received more than eight inches snow while reports say almost 24 inches snowfall was recorded in the areas of Galiyat.

Although, the snow clearing operation is being carried out by the snow clearing unit of Punjab Highway Department in Murree but the haphazard vehicular traffic due to slippery conditions of roads, many heavy vehicles have stuck in snow resulting in traffic jams on Murree-Rawalpindi Main Road for many hours in the areas of Jhikagali, Kuldanna and Sunny Bank.

A tourist family returning from Nathiagali told this correspondent that the road conditions in areas of Galiyat are bad and many tourists were confined to their vehicles for many hours as the road was not cleared by Galiyat Development Authority (GDA).

The locals of Galiyat alleged that the KP government has given the snow clearing contract to some private contractor who neither shows any responsibility to clear the road nor manages proper machinery.

