Code of Conduct

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) will launch an interactive learning programme for ensuring implementation of the Code of Conduct. It has been titled: ‘The Code of Conduct: A Collective Responsibility.’ It will be an interaction with media houses and journalists from the second week of January 2017.

The purpose of this initiative is to have an open discussion on Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015, to get feedback from the relevant stakeholders on improving the regulatory function of the Pemra and to bridge the gap between the regulatory authority and its relevant stakeholders.

The first session will be held in Islamabad with local TV channels’ newsrooms and their staff. In the coming months, Pemra team will go to all the 4 provinces for these interactive sessions on the Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015.

Pemra Chairman Absar Alam announced this here at a press briefing at Pemra Headquarters. Pemra chairman announced that in order to mark the launch of this new initiative, Pemra had organised panel discussions on 9th January 2017 with some of the leading journalists and anchorpersons of Pakistan.

The panel discussions are namely “Media: Independent but Less Responsible?, “Fake Images and Fake News: How Social Media is Affecting Journalism” and “Ratings vs. Truth: Does Pakistani Electronic Media follow professional standards?”

Civil society members, reporters and students are also invited to the event to share their concerns and to give their feedback on the effective implementation of Electronic Media Code of Conduct.

