Sindh’s Murree

The Gorakh Hill station is situated in the Kirthar Mountain, Sindh. It is commonly referred to as ‘the Murree of Sindh’ because of its scenic beauty. The location has different weather pattern than Sindh’s. For instance, in the summers, the average temperature of the province ranges between 47 and 49 degree C, but the temperature of the station remains between 12 and 14 degree C. This is why it attracts a lot of domestic and foreign tourists. However, the hill station is not maintained properly and tourists have to suffer with a lot of problems during their visit.

It has now become a routine for domestic tourists to visit the hill station on the New Year Eve, but the location doesn’t have enough hotels to accommodate swarms of tourists. Also, local vendors increase the prices of food items to make more profit. At times, a mineral water worth Rs20 is sold at a high price of Rs80. Under such circumstances, the Sindh government is requested to look into the matter.

Abdul Salam Rustamani

Dadu

