ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is facing opposition from internal party members who advised him not to contest the election. Former president Asif Zardari, after his return to Pakistan from 18-month self-imposed exile, announced on Tuesday that both he and his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will contest elections and be part of parliament. He said that he would contest the election from Nawabshah for the seat currently occupied by Azra Fazal Pechuho and Bilawal will contest from Larkana on Ayaz Soomro’s seat.

